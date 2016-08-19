Spanish Final Exam Study Guide & General Reference - 30+ Topics! - This study guide and reference contains 30 numbered topics, plus several others that are sprinkled in wherever there is space for another helpful topic. Most items contain both explanations and examples, and several contain easy to remember mnemonics. This item is great for Spanish I and II students, but also a very good review for upper level students. Topics included are:



1. List of common vocabulary topics that should be reviewed

2. Present tense verbs (verb endings, regular, irregular and stem change)

3. Present progressive

4. Preterit regular verbs

5. Preterit irregular verbs including "sole" verbs and car/gar/zar verbs

6. Direct and indirect object pronouns

7. Reflexive verbs

8. Possessive adjectives

9. Personal "a"

10. Demonstrative adjectives

11. Negative sentences

12. Regular and irregular informal affirmative commands

13. Doler

14. Tener que + infinitive

14a.Possessive de

15. Numbers

15a.Tener idioms

16. Cuanto cuesta/n

17. Equal and Unequal comparisons

18. Prepositions of location

19. Interrogatives

20. Weather & seasons

21. Time

22. Calendar - months, days, adverbs of time

22a.Contractions

23. Saber & Conocer

23a.Plurals and adjective agreement

24. Deber + infinitive

25. Ir a + infinitive

26. Con + subject pronouns

27. Imperfect - includes full conjugations of the 3 irregulars, conjugations of 1 AR and 1 ER/IR verb, a rhyme to remember difference between preterit and imperfect uses AND an acronym for imperfect uses.

28. Gustar verbs

29. Acabar de + infinitive

30. Por and Para acronyms



