Use this reading packet and supplemental tools to accompany the popular Spanish reader, Patricia va a California. I made everything editable so that you can tailor it to your group of readers and change vocabulary requirements as necessary. All products were created in Google Docs and transferred to .docx files, so formatting may be a little off depending on which version of Microsoft you are using.
Bundle includes:
1 editable reading packet with questions and activities for each chapter
1 PDF of that reading packet
1 editable webquest about Guatemala
1 editable Learning Menu for extension activities
1 page of reading group job descriptions to print and laminate for each group
