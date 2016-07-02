St. Patrick's Day NO PREP Printables - Third Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts for 3rd grade featuring a fun St. Patrick’s Day theme for the month of March, including St. Paddy's Day leprechauns, pots of gold from Ireland, shamrocks, Irish dancers, and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different levels of activities to help you differentiate within your class.
You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:
As morning work
As homework
As a skills review
As an assessment
For a substitute teacher
Skills covered:
Language Arts -
Writing Opinions
Writing Narratives
English Grammar
Punctuation
Capitalization
Spelling
Word Meaning
Math -
Word Problems
Add and Subtract within 1000
Multiplication within 100
Equations
Writing Numbers
Adding up to 4 numbers
Multiplying a number by 10
Measuring Length
Estimating Length
Rounding Numbers to the nearest 10 and 100
Telling Time
Word Problems with Money
For my Stress-Free Printables Bundle (3rd grade), click here . This bundle comes with a huge discount!
Looking for the 2nd grade version of this packet? Click here .
Looking for the 4th grade version of this packet? Click here .
Looking for the 5th grade version of this packet? Click here .
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Total Pages 39
Created: Jul 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
