These STAAR format revising and editing daily practices are great for homework and or a daily review of taught skills.
I use it with my kids to reinforce the skills and strategies I teach them. Many of these practices are based off of their needs. They have definitely helped my students improve.
Topics Covered Include: Plural Nouns, Subject-Verb Agreement, conjunctions in compound sentences, organization, transition words, conclusion sentences, and topic sentences
Created: Jan 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
