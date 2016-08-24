Statistics Error Analysis- Mean, median, mode, range, IQR, Box and Whisker, Histogram, Line Ploty



*13 different error analysis tasks for each Statistics 6th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:

Shapes of Distributions

Finding Mean

Finding Mode

Finding Median

Finding Range

Quartiles

Interquartile Range (IQR)

Mean Absolute Deviation (MAD)

Line Plots

Histograms

Box and Whisker Plots

Stem and Leaf Plots



There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.

*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses

*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)



Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.