Statistics Task Cards- 6th Grade Math Bundle
This bundle includes task cards for each of the 6th Grade Math Statistcs Common Core Standards. These 12 products, with 20 cards each, are bundled together for over 30% off the original cost.
Topics covered in this bundle (click on each title to see the original product listing):
Statistical Questions
Shapes of Distributions
Finding Mean
Finding Mode
Finding Median
Finding Range
Quartile and Interquartile Range
Mean Absolute Deviation
Line Plots
Histograms
Box & Whisker Plots
Stem & Leaf Plots
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
- (3)
- $5.00
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
- (2)
- $34.00
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Interactive Car Tallying Exercise
- (64)
- $7.04
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
KS4 Probability-Rescue the princess-adventure game
- (25)
- $2.82
New resources
Types of Data & Data Analysis - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L5/10)
- (1)
- $7.03
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE