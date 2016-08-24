Statistics Task Cards- 6th Grade Math Bundle

This bundle includes task cards for each of the 6th Grade Math Statistcs Common Core Standards. These 12 products, with 20 cards each, are bundled together for over 30% off the original cost.

Topics covered in this bundle (click on each title to see the original product listing):
Statistical Questions
Shapes of Distributions
Finding Mean
Finding Mode
Finding Median
Finding Range
Quartile and Interquartile Range
Mean Absolute Deviation
Line Plots
Histograms
Box & Whisker Plots
Stem & Leaf Plots

  • 1.-Statistical-Questions-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 2.-Shapes-of-Distributions-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 3.-Finding-Mean-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 4.-Finding-Mode-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 5.-Finding-Median-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 6.-Finding-Range-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 7.-Quartile---Interquartile-Range-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 8.-Mean-Absolute-Deviation-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 9.-Line-Plot-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 10.-Historgram-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 11.-Box---Whisker-Plot-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 12.-Stem-and-Leaf-Plots-Task-Cards.pdf

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

1.-Statistical-Questions-Task-Cards

2.-Shapes-of-Distributions-Task-Cards

3.-Finding-Mean-Task-Cards

