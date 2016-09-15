This puzzle contains 30 problems to subtract across zero and is ideal for math center work. Makes subtraction fun! Uses 5 and 4 digit problems. Can be used by small group, partners, or individual students. Great practice activity for those fast finishers as well!



Includes

Pre-mixed up 30 subtracting across zero problem puzzle

Directions

Tip page

Interactive Notebook page

Answer sheet



• Use the included interactive notebook page as an interactive notebook activity that your students will love!

• Subtracting across zero puzzle pieces come pre-mixed up so that students can cut them out and not have prior knowledge of the answers.

• The subtracting across zero puzzle can be printed double sided with the puzzle on one side and the skill name on the other for ease of organizing and sorting.

• I suggest printing on coloured paper and laminating the puzzle pieces for durability.



The individual triangles form a self checking hexagon shape once all the problems are solved.



I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites! Students LOVE the puzzle aspect of this subtracting across zero math center.