This puzzle contains 30 problems to subtract across zero and is ideal for math center work. Makes subtraction fun! Uses 5 and 4 digit problems. Can be used by small group, partners, or individual students. Great practice activity for those fast finishers as well!
Includes
Pre-mixed up 30 subtracting across zero problem puzzle
Directions
Tip page
Interactive Notebook page
Answer sheet
• Use the included interactive notebook page as an interactive notebook activity that your students will love!
• Subtracting across zero puzzle pieces come pre-mixed up so that students can cut them out and not have prior knowledge of the answers.
• The subtracting across zero puzzle can be printed double sided with the puzzle on one side and the skill name on the other for ease of organizing and sorting.
• I suggest printing on coloured paper and laminating the puzzle pieces for durability.
The individual triangles form a self checking hexagon shape once all the problems are solved.
I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites! Students LOVE the puzzle aspect of this subtracting across zero math center.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Adding Fractions with Like Denominators
- (0)
- $4.00
Adding within 20 Math Center
- (0)
- $2.00
Geometry Vocabulary Lines and Angles Matching Center Activity
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23