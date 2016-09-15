This puzzle contains 30 problems to subtract across zero and is ideal for math center work. Makes subtraction fun! Uses 5 and 4 digit problems. Can be used by small group, partners, or individual students. Great practice activity for those fast finishers as well!

Includes
Pre-mixed up 30 subtracting across zero problem puzzle
Directions
Tip page
Interactive Notebook page
Answer sheet

• Use the included interactive notebook page as an interactive notebook activity that your students will love!
• Subtracting across zero puzzle pieces come pre-mixed up so that students can cut them out and not have prior knowledge of the answers.
• The subtracting across zero puzzle can be printed double sided with the puzzle on one side and the skill name on the other for ease of organizing and sorting.
• I suggest printing on coloured paper and laminating the puzzle pieces for durability.

The individual triangles form a self checking hexagon shape once all the problems are solved.

I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites! Students LOVE the puzzle aspect of this subtracting across zero math center.

  • subtracting-across-zero.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

subtracting-across-zero

