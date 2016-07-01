St Patrick's Day Subtraction is an interactive PowerPoint game, and is a great way to practice adding. This game helps students practice simple subtraction problems. The answers are from 0-9.

This Product Includes:
• 54 subtraction problems
• Answers from (0-9)
• 3 game boards

Bundle up and Save 25%

This game is also included in the:
1) St Patrick's Day Addition and Subtraction Bundle for $5.25.

Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • subtraction-title.png
  • Slide145.PNG
  • Slide146.PNG
  • Slide147.PNG
  • Subtraction-St-Patrick's-Day-PowerPoint-Game-TES.pps

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

png, 224 KB

subtraction-title

Presentation

PNG, 326 KB

Slide145

Presentation

PNG, 844 KB

Slide146

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades