St Patrick's Day Subtraction is an interactive PowerPoint game, and is a great way to practice adding. This game helps students practice simple subtraction problems. The answers are from 0-9.
This Product Includes:
• 54 subtraction problems
• Answers from (0-9)
• 3 game boards
Bundle up and Save 25%
This game is also included in the:
1) St Patrick's Day Addition and Subtraction Bundle for $5.25.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
