Surface Area of Prisms Stations and Recording Sheets, CCS: 6.G.4

Included in this product:
10 Station Cards, each with a different problem relating to finding surface area of rectangular prisms.
2 prismsnets
Stations Recording Sheet
Answer Key
Implementation Ideas

