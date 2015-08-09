****UPDATED NOVEMBER 2017**** This Thanksgiving Math Pack has a bunch of fun activities aimed at helping your little ones in math! It is all part of my larger Thanksgiving ACTIVITY Pack so if you're looking for math AND literacy activities go check it out in my store!

This 25+ page packet contains:

*Addition and subtraction games
*Counting/representing number activities
*Graphing game
*2 time worksheets

Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving!!

Looking for more Holiday related products? Check out these!

Halloween Activity Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/halloween-activity-pack-games-recipes-activities-and-more-11086874

Halloween MATH Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/halloween-math-pack-addition-subtraction-time-galore-11087037

Thanksgiving ACTIVITY Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-activity-pack-games-recipes-activities-and-more-11087348

Thanksgiving MATH pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-math-pack-11087359

Thanksgiving and Halloween Bundle!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-and-halloween-activity-pack-bundle-11087703

Thanksgiving and Christmas Bundle!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-and-christmas-activity-pack-bundle-11087787

Christmas ACTIVITY Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/christmas-activity-pack-projects-games-recipes-and-more-11087677

Christmas MATH Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/christmas-math-pack-11087697

Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas MEGA BUNDLE! Buy and $ave!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/halloween-thanksgiving-and-christmas-mega-bundle-11087720

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • TES-Thanksgiving-MATH-Pack.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 9, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 3 MB

TES-Thanksgiving-MATH-Pack

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades