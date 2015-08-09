****UPDATED NOVEMBER 2017**** This Thanksgiving Math Pack has a bunch of fun activities aimed at helping your little ones in math! It is all part of my larger Thanksgiving ACTIVITY Pack so if you're looking for math AND literacy activities go check it out in my store!



This 25+ page packet contains:



*Addition and subtraction games

*Counting/representing number activities

*Graphing game

*2 time worksheets



Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving!!



Looking for more Holiday related products? Check out these!



Halloween Activity Pack!

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/halloween-activity-pack-games-recipes-activities-and-more-11086874



Halloween MATH Pack!

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/halloween-math-pack-addition-subtraction-time-galore-11087037



Thanksgiving ACTIVITY Pack!

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-activity-pack-games-recipes-activities-and-more-11087348



Thanksgiving MATH pack!

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-math-pack-11087359



Thanksgiving and Halloween Bundle!

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-and-halloween-activity-pack-bundle-11087703



Thanksgiving and Christmas Bundle!

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-and-christmas-activity-pack-bundle-11087787



Christmas ACTIVITY Pack!

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/christmas-activity-pack-projects-games-recipes-and-more-11087677



Christmas MATH Pack!

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/christmas-math-pack-11087697



Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas MEGA BUNDLE! Buy and $ave!

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/halloween-thanksgiving-and-christmas-mega-bundle-11087720