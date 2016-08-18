This is a set of 11 different activities for grade 1 ESL students to work with the rhyme The Bee Hive. We also added a short video to accompany the activities: https://youtu.be/Zbqer0NHyXY



Your students can practice their spelling words, numbers and basic math skills (addition). Includes the following activities:



Rhyme The Bee Hive

Word Search Puzzle

Match pictures and words

Match numbers

Bee Math (addition)

Help the bees find their hive

Help the bee find its way home (maze)

Trace the words

Trace, Write and Color the words (7 pages)

Add and Color

Roll and Color

Posters



