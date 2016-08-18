This is a set of 11 different activities for grade 1 ESL students to work with the rhyme The Bee Hive. We also added a short video to accompany the activities: https://youtu.be/Zbqer0NHyXY

Your students can practice their spelling words, numbers and basic math skills (addition). Includes the following activities:

Rhyme The Bee Hive
Word Search Puzzle
Match pictures and words
Match numbers
Bee Math (addition)
Help the bees find their hive
Help the bee find its way home (maze)
Trace the words
Trace, Write and Color the words (7 pages)
Add and Color
Roll and Color
Posters

We would appreciate feedback so we can continue posting FREEBIES for everyone to use!




