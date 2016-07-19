The Drum Beats is an active and fun PowerPoint music game for aural reinforcement of rhythms! Each PPT game includes embedded mp3 files on 40 slides. This bundle is discounted so that you receive 6 games for the price of 5.

This game requires listening and aurally matching rhythmic patterns and changing seats with classmates. My students absolutely love this game and there is no "winner" so it can be played for any length of time.

This is no longer a growing bundle, but feel free to contact me with requests for more rhythms.

Half Note Set: I have added a click track and a a piano to the snare drum sound. This will help students identify half notes better than the original sustained cymbal sound.

Games included:
Ta, Ti-Ti
Ta, Ti-Ti, Rest
Half Notes
4 Beamed 16th Notes
8th Note & 16th Notes Combinations
Syncopa

$15.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Preview1.png
  • Preview2.png
  • Preview3.png
  • SOM-The-Drum-Beats-Bundle.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 406 KB

Preview1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 133 KB

Preview2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 148 KB

Preview3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades