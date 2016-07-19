The Drum Beats is an active and fun PowerPoint music game for aural reinforcement of rhythms! Each PPT game includes embedded mp3 files on 40 slides. This bundle is discounted so that you receive 6 games for the price of 5.



This game requires listening and aurally matching rhythmic patterns and changing seats with classmates. My students absolutely love this game and there is no "winner" so it can be played for any length of time.



This is no longer a growing bundle, but feel free to contact me with requests for more rhythms.



Half Note Set: I have added a click track and a a piano to the snare drum sound. This will help students identify half notes better than the original sustained cymbal sound.



Games included:

Ta, Ti-Ti

Ta, Ti-Ti, Rest

Half Notes

4 Beamed 16th Notes

8th Note & 16th Notes Combinations

Syncopa