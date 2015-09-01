This set contains 24 task cards designed to practice conversions and comparing customary measures for weight, length and capacity. Also included is a student recording sheet and an answer key.
I use task cards in a variety of ways. The most popular is for students who finish their work early--aka...Early Birds. While I currently have the task cards in a tub on the cabinet, I would like to create a bulletin board next year and ‘hang’ the cards on the board. With this in mind, I started thinking that it would be nice to have a ‘title card’. This ‘title card’ would identify the topic of the task card set and provide a nicer visual for the display. So...I
created a page with a ‘cover card’. Now, not being one to waste paper, I just knew there had to be something I could create for the remaining space on this newly created cover card sheet. This leads me to the second way I use the task cards...a little game I like to call “Tweet-Tweet”.
Several times a month, we play “Tweet-Tweet”. Tweet-Tweet involves placing a task card on each student’s desk. Then students, with recording sheet in hand, move around the room solving the problem on each card on each desk. I announce a predetermined time they are allowed at each desk. This, of course depends on the complexity of the problems being solved. When all my students are in class, 27 total, I am actually a few cards short. So, I make several desks (3 to be exact!) ‘break desks’. When a student rotates to a ‘break desk’, they get to do just that...take a break. Even if you have 24 or fewer students, you could still incorporate a break desk or two into “Tweet-Tweet”. Instead of using 24 task cards, use 22 and 2 break cards.
So, in addition to the ‘cover card’, you guessed it...I created 3 ‘official’ break cards.
I would recommend printing task cards and answer key on white card stock and then laminating for durability.
