The Renaissance Advertisement Collage Project
Objective: Design and create an advertisement for indulgences, humanism, or the printing press.
When planning keep in mind the design cycle;
• Investigate: look at a variety of print advertisements in magazines for ideas
• Plan: with your partner think about layout and message; look at your DVD notes and article notes to ensure the right information goes into your ad
• Create: keep layout and message in mind as you create, assemble and revise the ad
• Evaluate: this you throughout to check yourselves and to revise as you work; at the end you do a final evaluation to self evaluate your groups overall work
Procedure:
With a partner, look at several magazines and analyze the variety of print advertisements. Look at layout and catchy use of words or images.
After becoming familiar with the advertisements design and create an advertisement for either indulgences, humanism or the printing press.
The advertisement collage must include images and words to convey the message.
