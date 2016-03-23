Product Description
The Spheres of the Earth Lesson. This package includes the lesson (student and teacher versions of the PowerPoint), a Bill Nye video embedded right into the PowerPoint (includes a direct video link and answer key) and a student lesson handout as a word document. The PowerPoint is fun and applicable.
Buyer Comments: "I bought this and then bought the entire unit because I was so impressed."
"Very helpful. I used this as a major resource during this unit."
"Great introduction. The kids had no trouble taking notes from your interesting slides."
"This was a great lesson for my special ed (m/m) high school students. They enjoyed it"
"Awesome - thank you!"
"Great resource."
Please view the Preview File to obtain a sense of my style, see how my power point lesson is structured and evaluate my work.
Included in the lesson package is:
- The teacher version of the PowerPoint
- The student version of the PowerPoint
- Bill Nye Video embedded into the PowerPoint with worksheet (includes direct video link and answer key)
- Student worksheet
- Student lesson handout
In order, the lesson covers:
- What are the Spheres of the Earth?
- The Atmosphere
- The Lithosphere
- The Hydrosphere
- The Biosphere
The student version of the power point contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Natural Disasters: Weather and Climate - Science Reading Article - Grades 5-7
- (0)
- $4.99
Reproductive Technologies - 5E Lesson Bundle
- (0)
- $14.99
Electricity - Quiz Quiz Trade
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
New resources
Stream Invertebrate Identification, pollution indictator ecology field work.
- (1)
- $2.82
Tree Identification + worksheet. Identification keys, field work can be used for KS2--> KS5
- (1)
- $2.82
Human Skeleton Roll-a-dice Game
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Climate Change - Digital Interactive Notebook + Lesson
- (0)
- $24.99
Earth Day Assembly / Lesson PowerPoint Presentation - 70 Slides
- (0)
- $4.23
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23