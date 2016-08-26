World History
Day 1
Vikings
This is probably what most of us think of when we think of the Vikings:
Actually, the Vikings were a group of Scandinavians who raided, traded, and colonized areas in Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, and even North America beginning in AD 800. The Vikings were known for their violent invasions and plundering (stealing) along the coasts of England and Europe but they were also great explorers and settlers.
The Vikings mastered the art of shipbuilding. They created longships—which were fast, did well in the open seas, could be rowed up rivers, and beached along the shoreline.
Try to draw a picture of a Viking longship. Follow the directions.
1. Draw a long, shallow boat that looks sort of like a banana on its side.
2. Add ten oars out of the side, that they would use to row the boat.
3. Decorate the outside of the ship with any sort of repeating pattern.
4. Add a dragonhead on one end of the ship.
5. Add a wide rectangular sail to the ship. You can add more than one.
6. Decorate the sail with either red stripes or diamond designs.
When you are done look at the pictures in When Longships Sailed (pg. 94) to see how close you were.
