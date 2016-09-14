There are many “Water Princesses” who have to walk for miles in different
countries in Africa with water jugs on their heads in order to get water.
Water often needs to be boiled in order for it to be safe for drinking. This is
the story of Princess Gie Gie who used to walk miles with her mom to get
water. The whole day was spent on this journey. As an adult, Georgie
Badiel founded the Georgie Badiel Foundation in order to help people who
live in villages in Burkina Faso get water in the villages. Students will learn
about Princess Gie Gie’s life with her mom on their daily journey for water.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • ***TheWaterPrincess.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

pdf, 587 KB

***TheWaterPrincess

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 22%

Bundle

Ghana

$18.00

Categories & Grades