There are many “Water Princesses” who have to walk for miles in different

countries in Africa with water jugs on their heads in order to get water.

Water often needs to be boiled in order for it to be safe for drinking. This is

the story of Princess Gie Gie who used to walk miles with her mom to get

water. The whole day was spent on this journey. As an adult, Georgie

Badiel founded the Georgie Badiel Foundation in order to help people who

live in villages in Burkina Faso get water in the villages. Students will learn

about Princess Gie Gie’s life with her mom on their daily journey for water.