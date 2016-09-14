There are many “Water Princesses” who have to walk for miles in different
countries in Africa with water jugs on their heads in order to get water.
Water often needs to be boiled in order for it to be safe for drinking. This is
the story of Princess Gie Gie who used to walk miles with her mom to get
water. The whole day was spent on this journey. As an adult, Georgie
Badiel founded the Georgie Badiel Foundation in order to help people who
live in villages in Burkina Faso get water in the villages. Students will learn
about Princess Gie Gie’s life with her mom on their daily journey for water.
Created: Sep 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- Geography / Locational knowledge
- Geography / Locational knowledge / Africa
- Geography / People and environment
- Understanding the world / The World
