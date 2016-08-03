This is a packet of 15 three-digit addition math worksheets.
Each page has a different ocean creature swimming around.
It includes...
1 page without regrouping.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones.
2 pages with regrouping in the tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones, tens, and hundreds.
2 pages with a mix of all of the above.
The problems are written horizontally.
Each page has two columns and each column has 10 problems.
These can be used as practice, homework, math sprints or a basic assessment.
Includes answer keys.
