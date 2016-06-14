Halloween Themed Three Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 Pages - (Horizontal)

This is a packet of 15 three-digit subtraction worksheets.

Each page has different Halloween themed clipart decorating it.

They include

1 page without regrouping
3 pages with regrouping the ones.
3 pages with regrouping the tens.
3 pages with regrouping the tens and ones.
2 pages of regrouping across a zero in the tens place.
1 page of regrouping across two zeros.
2 pages of a mix of all of the above.

They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer key.

