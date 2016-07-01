This bundle includes all four two digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.

Each packet has different ocean creatures swimming around them.

They are great for extra practice, assessments, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer keys.

The packets are...
15 pages of two digit addition written horizontally
15 pages of two digit addition written vertically
15 pages of two digit subtraction written horizontally
15 pages of two digit subtraction written vertically

The value of the four products is $12.00. SAVE 25% with this bundle and pay only $8.99.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

This was made by Ryan Nygren

If you have already purchased one of the above products, please be aware that you would be receiving the exact same product.

The cover photo's attribution link is here by Anita Ritenour - https://www.flickr.com/photos/puliarfanita/3986303072/in/photostream/

$8.99

Buy nowSave for later
  • Two-Digit-Ocean-Bundle-Cover.jpg
  • Regrouping-the-Ones-(Killer-Whale).pdf
  • Regrouping-the-Ones-(Sea-Star).pdf
  • Regrouping-the-Ones-(Swordfish).pdf
  • Two-Digit-Addition-(Regrouping-in-the-Ones-Place)-Seahorse.pdf
  • Two-Digit-Addition-and-Subtraction-Ocean-Bundle.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 114 KB

Two-Digit-Ocean-Bundle-Cover

Poster

pdf, 3 MB

Regrouping-the-Ones-(Killer-Whale)

Poster

pdf, 191 KB

Regrouping-the-Ones-(Sea-Star)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades