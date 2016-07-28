This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.
There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.
There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.
Each page has different Back to School clipart decorating it.
The problems are written horizontally.
These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer keys.
