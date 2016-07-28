This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.

There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.

There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.

Each page has different Back to School clipart decorating it.

The problems are written horizontally.

These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer keys.
About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 189 KB

Cover

Poster

jpg, 186 KB

Mix-(B)

Poster

jpg, 188 KB

No-Regrouping-(C)

