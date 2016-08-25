This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.
There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.
There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.
Each page also has different pirate clipart decorating it.
The problems are written horizontally.
These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.
Includes Answer keys.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
Here are some other two digit worksheets.
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Space (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Halloween (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Dinosaurs (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Christmas (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle (60 pages) - Ocean Themed
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle (60 pages)
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
They were made by Ryan Nygren.
Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.
Cover Clipart by Educlips Clip Art - www.edu-clips.com
Clipart Credits:
• Teachers Clipart - http://teachersclipart.blogspot.com/ OR http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Teachers- Clipart
• Edu-Clips - www.edu-clips.com
• Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Designs - http://www.teachersnotebook.com/shop/Zip-a-Dee-Doo-DahDesigns OR
https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Zip-a-dee-doo-dah-Designs
• A Sketchy Guy - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/A-Sketchy-Guy
• Open clipart - https://openclipart.org/
o Artists – Cyberscooty, Mystica, YekCim, Klaro, Rones, Frankes, Molumen, Dear_Theophilus, Nicubunu, Hackdorte, Ginkgo, Firkin, GDJ, Talekids, J4P4N, Eypros, Hextrust, Jcjacob, Ericlemerdy, Bkenned5, Amilo, Sketchartist, Qubodup, Sissone
• Eltigger - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Eltigger
• http://www.pdclipart.org/
• http://www.wpclipart.com/browse.html
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Farm Animals - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $5.99
Penguins - Powerpoint & Activities
- (2)
- $4.99
Amphibians - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
Maths - Year 1
- 14 Resources
- $21.13
Coordinates and Position
- (0)
- $4.23
Three Digit Addition & Subtraction - Pirate Themed Worksheet Bundle - 60 pages
- 4 Resources
- $8.99
New resources
EYFS Maths - Pirates 10 Frame Game
- (1)
- FREE
Five Pirates (counting rhymes)
- (35)
- FREE
Pirate related things
- (54)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths - Year 1
- 14 Resources
- $21.13
Coordinates and Position
- (0)
- $4.23
Three Digit Addition & Subtraction - Pirate Themed Worksheet Bundle - 60 pages
- 4 Resources
- $8.99