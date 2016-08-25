This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.

There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.

There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.

Each page also has different pirate clipart decorating it.

The problems are written horizontally.

These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

Includes Answer keys.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board

If you need any assistance, please email me

They were made by Ryan Nygren.

