This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.



There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.



There are...

3 pages without regrouping

3 pages of regrouping in the ones

3 pages of regrouping in the tens

3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones

3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.



Each page also has a different marine animal swimming around. The clip art is in black and white except for the water on top.



These are great for extra practice, math sprints, basic assessments, or homework.



Includes answer keys.



This was made by Ryan Nygren.



