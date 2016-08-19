U.S. History: What's the Question (sample) is a set of bell-ringers, challenges of the week, and more for the study of U.S. History. Give students an answer, students come up with the question. If the answer is the Stamp Act, what is the question? Challenge your students to come up with creative questions. What might others not know about the topic? A great addition to your class all year long. I love these for bell-ringers, time fillers, and challenges of the week.

Topic specific What's the Question include:
- Age of Exploration
- American Revolution
- Renaissance
- World War II
- Progressive Era and Gilded Age

