Une manière spéciale de dire au revoir à vos élèves cette année!
Total Pages 4
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
pimentm
Activités de carnaval
Activités de carnaval--Un excellent moyen de revoir le vocabulaire de Le Carnaval avec vos élèves. -deux acrostiches---Le Carnaval et Le Bonhomme -...
- (0)
- $2.00
pimentm
Sports d'hiver!
Get your students excited about the upcoming winter sporting events. This FRENCH resource includes: -"Sports d'hiver" acrostic -"Spo...
- (0)
- $3.00
pimentm
Winter Sports!
Get your students excited about the upcoming winter sporting events. This resource includes: -"winter sports" acrostic -"winter spor...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
gianfrancoconti1966
19 French A-Level revision quickies
More A level revision quickies here: https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/23-new-a-level-french-revision-quickies-2016-11244907 For an free online...
- (32)
- $9.86
richhannigan08
Classroom objects - ma salle de classe
A favourite with students in KS2 and 3. Objects in the classroom. Worksheet included.
- (0)
- $2.82
Meljones88
Snakes and Ladders Template
This template can be used in many different ways… I put cards in an envelope with a question mark on it and if they land on a space with a question...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
naomifrench
Label your school in FRENCH
Quick printable to cut out, laminate and label: Rooms in a primary school Items in a classroom Raise the profile of French in your school by making...
- (1)
- FREE
lucyday73
Immigrants in France - successful lives and careers.
A gap-fill task and a translation on the subject of the lives of immigrants who have achieved success in their lives and careers in France.
- (1)
- $2.82
little miss funsize
Le rythme scolaire en France - les changements
This is for an AS French class and sets up an oral presentation of 2-3 minutes on the lengthening of the school day in France and its advantages an...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES PICKS
LivelyLearning
FRENCH VOCABULARY (1-5) - PRACTICE & REVISION - 495 WORDS & PHRASES
**PERFECT FOR DEVELOPING LANGUAGE SKILLS AND PRACTISING AND REVISING FRENCH VOCABULARY - 495 ESSENTIAL WORDS AND PHRASES FOR BEGINNING FRENCH LEARN...
- (3)
- $14.09
Meljones88
Snakes and Ladders Template
This template can be used in many different ways… I put cards in an envelope with a question mark on it and if they land on a space with a question...
- (0)
- $2.82
richhannigan08
Classroom objects - ma salle de classe
A favourite with students in KS2 and 3. Objects in the classroom. Worksheet included.
- (0)
- $2.82