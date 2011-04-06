Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1086 times
Viewed 3026 times
Lesson 6: Children should learn about the life cycle of flowering plants including pollination, fertilisation, seed production, seed dispersal and germination.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1086 times
Viewed 3026 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 6, 2011
Other resources by this author
QCDA_Resources
Unit 3: An island home: Where is Struay?
Lesson 1: Children should learn to identify the physical and human features of a place and how an island is different from the mainland.
- (5)
- FREE
QCDA_Resources
Unit 23: Creating a café
In this unit children learn to ask for drinks, snacks and ice creams.
- (6)
- FREE
TES PICKS
QCDA_Resources
Unit 2C: Winding up: Design and make assignment
Children should learn to identify criteria for their design, to select tools and materials and use correct vocabulary to name and describe them, to...
- (4)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
choralsongster
Fur, feathers and scales - pet skin sorting
Pet cards and skin texture boards. Children to sort the cards onto the correct board, depending on which skin type they have. Can provoke discussio...
- (6)
- $4.23
aliburke4
Menstrual cycle lesson
Lesson on the menstrual cycle. Different sheets depending on the ability of pupils. QQT, crossword and wordsearch could be used as plenary or start...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
learningisawesomewithmrsalinas
Asexual and Sexual Reproduction graphic organizer for science
A graphic organizer of 3 columns and 6 rows with the columns labeled "Asexual" and "sexual" reproduction. Each row is labeled: ...
- (1)
- FREE
TheEducatorsCorner
Year 5 - Science (Plants)- Pollination, Fertilisation and Seed Dispersal
Here is science lesson planning aimed at a Year 5 level that focuses on Plants - Pollination and Seed Dispersal. Included in this pack - lesson pla...
- (1)
- FREE
ScienceSpot
Cell Organelles Task Cards
These task cards are a great way for students to practice their skills identifying the structures within cells and their functions. This product co...
- (1)
- $3.00
Updated resources
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
aliburke4
Specialised cells lesson
Key stage 3 lesson on specialised cells. Includes worksheet and information hunt for higher ability and speed dating for lower ability.
- (0)
- $2.82
aliburke4
Menstrual cycle lesson
Lesson on the menstrual cycle. Different sheets depending on the ability of pupils. QQT, crossword and wordsearch could be used as plenary or start...
- (0)
- $2.82