U.S. Foreign Policy



This essay will help you study and organize your thoughts for the Regents Exam.







At various times, the United States has followed the following policies listed below:



1. neutrality

2. imperialism

3. isolationism

4. containment

5. collective security/military alliances

6. reliance upon international organizations

7. détente



For each of these policies describe:



* a specific application of that policy by the United States

* one reason why the United States applied that policy

* one result of the application of that policy