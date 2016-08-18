US Immigration Policy: Should We Grant Amnesty to Illegal Immigrants? Worksheet -debating the issue
Background of the Issue:
Amnesty for illegal Immigrants.
Many immigrants have crossed the US border illegally to find work. Some Americans believe that they should be granted amnesty, or pardon, to allow them to stay here legally. Critics say this would encourage more illegal immigration
The first major effort to limit immigration to the United States came in the late 1800s. By then, immigrants were streaming into the country. Many Americans worries about using their jobs or their sense of national identity. Since then, immigration and immigration policy have remained controversial issues. Use the timeline below to explore this enduring issue and answer the essential question “Should We Grant Amnesty to Illegal Immigrants?”
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- Law and legal studies / US law
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
What made 9/11 so shocking?
- (7)
- $4.23
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Brexit-vision Song Contest: Who should you vote for?
- (2)
- FREE
Right and wrong philosophy/debate lesson
- (1)
- $2.82
Prevent Agenda
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Intro to Connected Learning
- (0)
- FREE
Immigration & Refugees curriculum - KS5
- (0)
- $28.17