US Immigration Policy: Should We Grant Amnesty to Illegal Immigrants? Worksheet -debating the issue

Background of the Issue:

Amnesty for illegal Immigrants.
Many immigrants have crossed the US border illegally to find work. Some Americans believe that they should be granted amnesty, or pardon, to allow them to stay here legally. Critics say this would encourage more illegal immigration

The first major effort to limit immigration to the United States came in the late 1800s. By then, immigrants were streaming into the country. Many Americans worries about using their jobs or their sense of national identity. Since then, immigration and immigration policy have remained controversial issues. Use the timeline below to explore this enduring issue and answer the essential question “Should We Grant Amnesty to Illegal Immigrants?”

