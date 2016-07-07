Students add and subtract under a place value chart using the standard algorithms. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Understand place value chart
- Add multi-digit numbers using the standard algorithm
- Subtract multi-digit numbers using the standard algorithm

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 4.NBT.4

Total Pages 6
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration 2 Days

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 7, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

