These are templates for students to make their own paper circuits incorporated into a Valentine's Day card. There are three different cards that get copied back to back with the template for the light circuit.
Great way to tie into your unit on Electricity, Energy, and Circuits.
***PLEASE NOTE: Additional materials are needed for these cards***
5mm copper tape
http://www.amazon.com/SparkFun-Copper-Tape-5mm-50ft/dp/B007R9UOBM/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1422679251&sr=8-1&keywords=5mm+copper+tape
3V LED Lights
http://www.amazon.com/60Pcs-Round-Assorted-Color-Emitting/dp/B00977I4QY/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1422679298&sr=8-2&keywords=3v+led+lights
3V coin cell batteries (from any store), binder clips, and cardstock (any color).
This packet includes:
Directions page
3 card and circuit templates
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
