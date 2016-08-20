These bundled lesson resources looks at the reasons why prohibition failed and includes information, maps and sources that can be easily adapted to suit any course. The worksheet is specifically aimed at foundation and core students. The PowerPoint includes a snowballing starter, information, cartoons, graphic organisers as well as an Oxford and Cambridge past paper question and mark scheme. Finally, it also includes a thinking skills review triangle exercise which an be used as a plenary exercise or trigger for a class discussion on the topic.



The aims and objectives are:



You will learn:

Theme: Why did Prohibition fail?

Know: Who was Al-Capone?

Understand: What role did he play in helping prohibition fail?

Evaluate: Why did prohibition fail?

Skills: Chronology, Source Evaluation & judgement



What Am I Looking For this lesson?

Identify / Describe – Who was Al-Capone?

Explain – What role did he play in helping prohibition fail?

Analyse – Why did prohibition fail?



