Writing is one of the parts of language that students are developing. For some students, ESL/ELL for example, what they know about a topic may exceed their ability to communicate it through the written word. Students learn to write by writing. Writing needs to be original thought, not just copying something that someone else wrote. Therefore it is imperative that opportunities are provided often for students to engage in writing about a variety of content.
Students’ writing should make sense and be complete. Writing About offers a collaborative opportunity for small groups of students to work individually first to write about a concept and then to come together and putting their individual work into a paragraph about the topic.
A word cloud of Earth's Systems associated words is given as a prompt for words and ideas. Facilitation notes are provided as well as student activity sheet. This is a good activity for struggling students and ESL/ELL who may need some support in writing.
We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 4, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Secondary Learning Station Game Packet
- 9 Resources
- $12.00
Writing Prompts and Centers for Middle School Mathematicians
- (1)
- $7.00
Glyphs: A Different Approach: Elementary
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
ALL ABOUT SPRING
- (15)
- $5.63
Bundle – Waves; Electromagnetic Waves (Electromagnetic Spectrum)
- 3 Resources
- $6.34
KS3 Physics - Magnetism, Magnets and Electromagnets Resource Pack, PowerPoint and Worksheets
- (21)
- $4.93
New resources
Planet / Space Table Names
- (1)
- FREE
Topical Science Update - September
- (1)
- FREE
Earth and Space vocabulary bookmark
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans
- (0)
- $4.23
Great youtube mass V weight videos
- (0)
- FREE