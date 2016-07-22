Do your students struggle with writer's block or the dreaded "fear of the blank page?" Or would you like to make writing a more enjoyable, less frustrating endeavor for all students?



Christopher Mitchell will show you how to overcome these writing frustrations as you learn how to turn your memories into memoirs in this course jam-packed with great information.



In this 50-minute video course titled "Writing Without Fear: Using Life Writing to Unleash the Writer Within You," Christopher Mitchell will demonstrate writing process techniques to overcome these writing frustrations as students learn to turn memories into memoirs.



Click on this link to see the first video in the series for free on Youtube.



In this course, students will:



(1.) use the writing process to develop and write a memoir;



(2.) learn prewriting techniques to overcome writer's block and let writing come naturally;



(3) utilize "sloppy first drafts" to begin shaping their memoir;



(4) discuss and utilize revision techniques to better understand the need to "re-see" the draft;



(5) edit for clarity and understanding;



(6) consider ways to publish the memoir: perhaps on a blog or as part of a family history project.



Christopher is an experienced writer and writing instructor with more than ten years of hands-on, classroom teaching experience.



Join him today in this eleven-video, 50-minute course and learn to overcome these common writing fears and frustrations.



Here is a list of videos and their run times in the course:



(1) An Introduction to the Course (2:50)

(2) The Writing Process and the Memoir (4:26)

(3) Leashing the Monster: Learning to Control Our Fears (4:09)

(4) Introducing Prewriting Techniques (6:38)

(5) Project Demonstration: My Own Prewriting Exercises (8:00)

(6) Sloppy First Drafts (4:22)

(7) Project Demonstration: My Own Drafting Exercises (5:30)

(8) Revising to "Re-see" (4:06)

(9) Project Demonstration: My Own Revision Exercises (3:07)

(10) Editing Resources to Consider (3:11)

(11) Publishing Ideas and the Course Wrap-Up (2:25)





Thank you!