This is a 5th Grade Journal that is aligned with Common Core ELA Standards and Next Generation Science Standards. It is a journal that encourages students to mark, deface, tear out pages, paint, and generally "vandalize" it, while meeting academic standards. I made this product based off the idea of an art journal, but wanted to incorporate academics as well. This could be the perfect thing for your students that can't handle "traditional" journals, feel the need to constantly doodle, or are unable to be creative in their own way when it comes to class assignments. Great to have in a STEM/STEAM school and to show differentiation!
The Vandalized Volume is over 60 pages and is divided into 6 sections:
All About Me
Friends & Relationships
The World Around Me
Keep Calm & Love Science
Thinking Like an Engineer
Get Creative
Each section has 10 pages of activities based on the theme. This journal will encourage creative writing, sequencing events, story telling, researching, designing, testing, predicting, and so much more!
