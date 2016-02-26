This is a 5th Grade Journal that is aligned with Common Core ELA Standards and Next Generation Science Standards. It is a journal that encourages students to mark, deface, tear out pages, paint, and generally "vandalize" it, while meeting academic standards. I made this product based off the idea of an art journal, but wanted to incorporate academics as well. This could be the perfect thing for your students that can't handle "traditional" journals, feel the need to constantly doodle, or are unable to be creative in their own way when it comes to class assignments. Great to have in a STEM/STEAM school and to show differentiation!



The Vandalized Volume is over 60 pages and is divided into 6 sections:

All About Me

Friends & Relationships

The World Around Me

Keep Calm & Love Science

Thinking Like an Engineer

Get Creative



Each section has 10 pages of activities based on the theme. This journal will encourage creative writing, sequencing events, story telling, researching, designing, testing, predicting, and so much more!



Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!