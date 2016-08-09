A primary goal of effective science teachers is to develop standards-based learning
opportunities for students to engage in inquiry and hands-on learning. While
developing effective inquiry-based lessons, many beginning teachers fail to pay
attention to one significant barrier in science learning: misconceptions. It is essential
for beginning science teachers to be aware of misconceptions and know how
to identify them and address them specifically in their teaching. Deconstruction
of student misconceptions and the discovery of more accurate, age-appropriate
concepts are at the heart of hands-on inquiry for many topics.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • NSm15_Diana_6-Strategies-to-Limit-Misconceptions-in-Science.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 9, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 555 KB

NSm15_Diana_6-Strategies-to-Limit-Misconceptions-in-Science

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades