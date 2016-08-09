A primary goal of effective science teachers is to develop standards-based learning

opportunities for students to engage in inquiry and hands-on learning. While

developing effective inquiry-based lessons, many beginning teachers fail to pay

attention to one significant barrier in science learning: misconceptions. It is essential

for beginning science teachers to be aware of misconceptions and know how

to identify them and address them specifically in their teaching. Deconstruction

of student misconceptions and the discovery of more accurate, age-appropriate

concepts are at the heart of hands-on inquiry for many topics.