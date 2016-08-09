A primary goal of effective science teachers is to develop standards-based learning
opportunities for students to engage in inquiry and hands-on learning. While
developing effective inquiry-based lessons, many beginning teachers fail to pay
attention to one significant barrier in science learning: misconceptions. It is essential
for beginning science teachers to be aware of misconceptions and know how
to identify them and address them specifically in their teaching. Deconstruction
of student misconceptions and the discovery of more accurate, age-appropriate
concepts are at the heart of hands-on inquiry for many topics.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
