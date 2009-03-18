Free
4.39 customer reviews
Downloaded 13665 times
Viewed 22431 times
Just a quick fill in the blanks sheet for year 7 about acids and alkali. It’s not very aesthetically pleasing yet, but you can improve by adding some clip art!
Free
4.39 customer reviews
Downloaded 13665 times
Viewed 22431 times
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
ahatto
Acid & Alkali Key Words Homework
Just a quick fill in the blanks sheet about acids and alkali. It’s not very aesthetically pleasing yet, but you can improve by adding some clip art!
- (8)
- FREE
ahatto
Length; area and volume ratio
A quick investigation or starter for exploring length, area and volume ratio.
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
Chemistry_Resources
AQA A-level Chemistry Required Practicals Workbooks Bundle
Superb value. All you need to teach or for students to self-study for the required practicals questions. Excellent preparation for paper 3. Now in ...
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
lewistull
AQA Combined Science Trilogy - Chemistry Whole Unit 3 - Quantitative Chemistry (Quant Chem)
As promised, here is the whole of Unit 3: Quantitative Chemistry for the New AQA Combined Science Trilogy. Every lesson is covered exactly to the s...
- (20)
- $14.07
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
Revision resources for the entire AQA trilogy course
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
New resources
scienceatossma
AQA 9 -1 GCSE Chemistry paper two - knowledge organiser - Sustainable Development
AQA 9 -1 new GCSE Chemistry syllabus Knowledge organiser for the sustainable development topic including - potable water - water treatment - Haber ...
- (1)
- $4.23
OnSpecScience
7Fa Hazard Symbols worksheet
To go with my Year 7 Acids and Alkalis lesson on "Hazards and Hazard Symbols".
- (1)
- FREE
melm407
Alcohols C7 - New specification GCSE (1-9
This lesson covers the alcohols content from the new spec. There is a lot of self-assessment for reduced marking and differentiated activities thro...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
Chemistry_Resources
Chemistry Practical Book (U6th, pracs 7-12) 3rd Edition - Questions, Pupil Mark Scheme and Extras
3rd edition of my hugely popular practical handbook. Now so big it has been split into AS and A2 books. This book contains questions on AQA require...
- (0)
- $5.63
BUNDLE
Chemistry_Resources
AQA A-level Chemistry Required Practicals Workbooks Bundle
Superb value. All you need to teach or for students to self-study for the required practicals questions. Excellent preparation for paper 3. Now in ...
- 4 Resources
- $7.04