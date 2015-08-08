Algebra-Gradient-and-Line-match-up

This is an activity to reinforce y = mx + c. Gradient statements, points, graphs of straight lines and equations are given but need to be matched up. This is a straightforward set of lines and the task includes terms like origin and negative gradient. There are several concepts involved in this material and so the match-up idea helps to support the learning. Cutting out the tiles is the best, especially for the kinaesthetic students, however some students do prefer to use color coding.



