Algebra-Gradient-and-Line-match-up

This is an activity to reinforce y = mx + c. Gradient statements, points, graphs of straight lines and equations are given but need to be matched up. This is a straightforward set of lines and the task includes terms like origin and negative gradient. There are several concepts involved in this material and so the match-up idea helps to support the learning. Cutting out the tiles is the best, especially for the kinaesthetic students, however some students do prefer to use color coding.
This resource along with another two Match-Up resources, a Cloze and a 3 Level Guide are bundled together at a discounted price. They complement each other well to help enhance the learning process. The link to Algebra Bundle 2 is https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/algebra-bundle-2-11193509
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 8, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Number Order of Operations Noughts and Crosses PowerPoint Games
- (1)
- $4.23
Algebra Solve Linear Equations with Two Operations Noughts and Crosses
- (1)
- $4.23
Algebra Expand Factorise One Pair of Brackets Noughts and Crosses
- (1)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE