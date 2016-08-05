American Colonies: Colonial America Homes Station Activity is a fun activity for learning about the houses of the American Colonies. Students read informational texts on types of housing in Colonial America including wattle and daub, plantations and more. Students select an American Colonies type of house to build or design. This activity is rounded out with a reflective journal entry related to life in the American Colonies. We learn more through experience, and this activity provides students the opportunity to explore in a visual and kinesthetic way life in the American Colonies.
See how I use station activities on the blog
Use in activity stations, for whole class activities, or to differentiate with students. This is the 5th of 5 station activities for life in Colonial America. Provide these along with other Colonial America activities to engage students’ different interests and learning styles.
Save $$ as part of one of these 2 money saving bundles:
- Colonial America Station Activity Bundle
- Colonial America Ultimate Bundle: Activities, projects, timelines
This detailed guide includes:
Complete teacher’s guide for a 90 minute activity on houses in the American Colonies
Student handouts including directions, informational text, and 2 different activities
Student samples
A complete list of materials
Skills Developed in this lesson:
- Students will examine non-fiction text related to religious groups in Colonial America (CCSS ELA.LITERACY R1).
- Students will gain a better understanding of Colonial America through experiential learning.
- Students will write about their experiential learning from a perspective of another figure.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Spanish Conquest of the Americas - Armor and Weapons
- (0)
- $5.63
Spanish Conquest of the Americas Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
Revision Cards / Dingbats: The Age of Exploration
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
The Middle Passage - Narrative Exercise (Black Peoples of North America)
- (1)
- FREE
iPad Card Sort: What were Native American attitudes towards warfare?
- (2)
- FREE
Exam Technique Crib Sheets and Mock Papers for OCR Mid Tudor Crisis and Later Tudors A Level
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Christopher Columbus Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $16.90
Tudors & Stuarts: L12 How successful were the Tudors and Stuarts at exploration and empire building?
- (0)
- $4.23
The Tudors & Stuarts: Lesson 11 'How Good was Queen Elizabeth?'
- (1)
- $4.23