American Colonies: Colonial America Homes Station Activity is a fun activity for learning about the houses of the American Colonies. Students read informational texts on types of housing in Colonial America including wattle and daub, plantations and more. Students select an American Colonies type of house to build or design. This activity is rounded out with a reflective journal entry related to life in the American Colonies. We learn more through experience, and this activity provides students the opportunity to explore in a visual and kinesthetic way life in the American Colonies.



Use in activity stations, for whole class activities, or to differentiate with students. This is the 5th of 5 station activities for life in Colonial America. Provide these along with other Colonial America activities to engage students’ different interests and learning styles.



This detailed guide includes:

 Complete teacher’s guide for a 90 minute activity on houses in the American Colonies

 Student handouts including directions, informational text, and 2 different activities

 Student samples

 A complete list of materials



Skills Developed in this lesson:

- Students will examine non-fiction text related to religious groups in Colonial America (CCSS ELA.LITERACY R1).

- Students will gain a better understanding of Colonial America through experiential learning.

- Students will write about their experiential learning from a perspective of another figure.



