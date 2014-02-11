Free
Mini-Lecture #2
In this video from University College London Dr Joe Flatman of UCL Archaeology describes what archaeology can teach us about climate change.
Beyond a scenario of doom and gloom, archaeology reveals humankind's ability to adapt to an ever-changing climate.
Created: Feb 11, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
