This is a deceptively simple and insightful game to play with your students at the beginning of the school year. I have played with students from middle schoolers all the way through doctoral students.
Every time the game is:
• Interesting
• Insightful
• Community building
• Fun
All you need is 3 post-it notes per player and a positive attitude.
