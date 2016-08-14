This is a deceptively simple and insightful game to play with your students at the beginning of the school year. I have played with students from middle schoolers all the way through doctoral students.

Every time the game is:
• Interesting
• Insightful
• Community building
• Fun
All you need is 3 post-it notes per player and a positive attitude.

