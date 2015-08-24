Back to School Mobile Kit - Get your students thinking about the coming year and setting goals on DAY 1!



**Updated to Include Grade 2! WAHOO!** (July 2014)

**Updated to include Grades K-1! SCORE!** (July 2015)



Those first few days back from summer break can be difficult, but with the great interactive resource in your corner, you are sure to have them focused and ready to learn in no time.



The fun and simple mobile kit provides your students with an opportunity to share a few summer memories as well as set goals for the coming year! Don't forget telling a little about themselves as well! These make perfect ice breakers because they are low-risk for the students- they just have to read what they wrote!



Not only will your students enjoy this easy to make mobile, but you will end up with an amazing display to decorate your hallway or classroom ceiling! They look great for back to school night or parent open houses as well.



Includes:

-Teacher Directions

-A header for each grade K-6

-Mobile Pieces for students



