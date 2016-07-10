This is a behavior modification binder with all you will need to help improve behavior and build character in a positive way. It can be used for grades 4-8 and SPED. This is a growing bundle, if you think of anything else that you would like to see added, please let me know you may email me at deann.marin@gmail.com

*********************************************************

What’s Inside

Instructions for the Teacher

Daily Point Sheets

Daily Point Cards

Weekly Report for Child and/or Teacher to Fill Out

Weekly Behavior Chart

Class Reward Checklist

Problem Solving Worksheets

Incident Report

Happy Grams

Detention Notices

Socrates Lantern’s Contact Sheet

**************************************************************

Copyright© 2014 Deann Marin (Socrates Lantern) All rights reserved by author. Permission for downloads to copy for single classroom use only. Electronic distribution limited to single classroom use only. Not for public display.