This is a set of 24 different activities for grade 1 ESL students to work with the Story Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? The students can practice their spelling words, numbers and basic math skills (addition). Includes the following activities:
Cut & Paste
Word Search Puzzle
Bingo (pictures)
Bingo Words
What do you see? Game
Colour the dots
Glue the words
Trace the words
Build a sentence (9 pages)
Match pictures & words
Match numbers
Help the white dog find its bowl (maze)
Trace, Write & Colour the pictures
Add & Colour
Roll & Colour
How many brown bears do you see?
How many green frogs do you see?
Brown Bear Colour Sort
Picture Puzzles
Scrambled Words
Jigsaw Puzzle Cards
Finish the Pattern
What do you see? (mini-book)
Posters (2 sizes available)
***Canadian Spelling
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly
- (0)
- $6.00
Doodle Video Project “Skidamarink"
- (0)
- $3.00
Discussion Cards Bundle: Debates, Debates 2 & Would You Rather...(a Total of 180 Cards!)
- 3 Resources
- $15.00
Popular paid resources
Huge Gingerbread Man Resources and Activities
- (0)
- $8.45
Continuous Provision Activities- Emergency Vehicles and Transport
- (0)
- $9.86
Year 1 / 2 Phonics , Reading , Numeracy Teaching Packs for several weeks worth of lessons
- 10 Resources
- $13.95
New resources
The Three Little Pigs Planning for Early Years
- (1)
- $8.45
What the Ladybird Heard Activities for Early Years
- (1)
- FREE
Goldilocks and the Three Bears resource collection
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Huge Gingerbread Man Resources and Activities
- (0)
- $8.45
Jaspers Beanstalk Activities
- (0)
- $5.63
Continuous Provision Activities- Emergency Vehicles and Transport
- (0)
- $9.86