This is a set of 24 different activities for grade 1 ESL students to work with the Story Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? The students can practice their spelling words, numbers and basic math skills (addition). Includes the following activities:



Cut & Paste

Word Search Puzzle

Bingo (pictures)

Bingo Words

What do you see? Game

Colour the dots

Glue the words

Trace the words

Build a sentence (9 pages)

Match pictures & words

Match numbers

Help the white dog find its bowl (maze)

Trace, Write & Colour the pictures

Add & Colour

Roll & Colour

How many brown bears do you see?

How many green frogs do you see?

Brown Bear Colour Sort

Picture Puzzles

Scrambled Words

Jigsaw Puzzle Cards

Finish the Pattern

What do you see? (mini-book)

Posters (2 sizes available)



***Canadian Spelling