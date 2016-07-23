Buddy Interview – Getting to Know My New Friend!

This is a great activity for the beginning of the year for your students to get to know each other!



Have a class of buddies in another grade? Use these sheets as an introduction to a year of fun, too!



You'll get a zipped file with PDFs of:

• Buddy Interview Sheet – Black and white, and comes in 3 slight design variations (black title text version, and two versions or the outlined title text theme if your kiddos like to snazz up their worksheets with color!). *Added 7/23/16: Each of these three sheets also have versions with the British English spelling of "Favourites" and "Colour."

• Lined Paper sheet – This additional page is just like the main page of the activity, but without text! Print this on the back of the buddy interview if you want your students to write even more!

• Example interview – Share on your overhead/SMART Board as you explain the activity to students! (Also includes a version with the British English spelling of "Favourites" and "Colour.")



Activity Components:

• Draw Your Buddy

• Buddy's Name

• About My Buddy: Birthday, Age, Grade

• Favorites: Subject, Animal, Book, Color, Food

• "Interview Conducted By" Space



Have fun!

– Glue & Ink

glueandink.com





COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!