$5.60
$7.00);
(20% off)
This Bundle saves you money, time, and will make teaching latitude and longitude more fun. There are 4 games provided and your students will play their way to skill mastery as they think they're just having fun.
First-A Latitude and Longitude Battleship Game
Take advantage of the popular movie out in DVD and get your students to practice using coordinates just as the heroes must in the movie. A whole new approach for the kids to use -instead of calling out B2 or D5, they need to use longitude and latitude.
Next-Where in The USA Am I? Card Game
Terrific practice for learning the states and using latitude and longitude
Third-USA Latitude Longitude Solitaire or Small Group Game
This is a fun and colorful way to practice finding coordinates using latitude and longitude.
Finally-GeoBingo-Fun way to find places all over the world using latitude & longitude.
Includes 32 colorful bingo game boards and 80 question cards which cover dozens of geography vocabulary terms and give students practice in using latitude and latitude to find locations of US states, countries, and bodies of water.
A pretty amazing bundle for a pretty amazing price!
More Resources
The Three Branches of Government Scavenger Hunt- Read The Room- Grades 4-7.
The American Revolution. Ultimate Bundle of Printables to Teach and Review.
U.S.A. Geography- A Bundled Collection.
Bundled for Savings Amazing Collection 4 Latitude Longitude Games.
A Collection of 3 WebQuests -Major Events That Led Up To The American Revolution.
$5.60
$7.00);
(20% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 26, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Three Mile island-Reading Comprehension- Read The Room-Grades 5-8
- (0)
- 20% off$3.00$2.40
Analogy Practice-Bingo Game Fun-Grades 6-8
- (0)
- 20% off$4.00$3.20
Analogy Practice-Bingo Game Fun
- (0)
- 20% off$4.00$3.20
Popular paid resources
Brazil Full SoW
- (56)
- $18.31
Official 'Make Your Own Top Trumps' Student Activity
- (0)
- $2.82
Book List for Key Stage 1 Topics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
- (1)
- $7.03
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
- (1)
- FREE
Martin Luther King in the UK: complete resource pack for work unit and assemblies over KS2,3 & 4
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Pearl Harbor Attack Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $36.63
Locating the UK and What the various flags represent - England Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland
- (23)
- FREE
Official 'Make Your Own Top Trumps' Student Activity
- (0)
- $2.82