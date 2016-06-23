I created this PowerPoint for one of my Multimedia classes to introduce students to Shots and Angles in Photography. Appealing visuals demonstrate and explain 14 practical and useful shots and angles everyone needs to know when working with photo and film.

Assignment idea: Show this PPT to your class and tell your students to create a slideshow their own photo examples demonstrating all 14 Shots and Angles.

Note: This is a PPTX file. Contact me if you need another file type.

You might also like htese real time savers!:
Photo essay Assignment
Photography Cheat Sheet

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • CameraShotsAndAnglesPresentationTimeSaver.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 33 MB

CameraShotsAndAnglesPresentationTimeSaver

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades