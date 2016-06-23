I created this PowerPoint for one of my Multimedia classes to introduce students to Shots and Angles in Photography. Appealing visuals demonstrate and explain 14 practical and useful shots and angles everyone needs to know when working with photo and film.



Assignment idea: Show this PPT to your class and tell your students to create a slideshow their own photo examples demonstrating all 14 Shots and Angles.



Note: This is a PPTX file. Contact me if you need another file type.



