Everyone loves playing Memory, right? This card game includes 24 cards (12 organelle cards and 12 function cards) for students to match the organelle name AND picture to the corresponding function.

Organelles included: Nucleus, nucleolus, mitochondria, cell wall, cell membrane, chloroplasts, lysosomes, golgi bodies, endoplasmic reticulum, cytoplasm, & ribosomes.

It is best for students to play in pairs, but could be played in a group of 3 or 4. You would just print as many sets of cards as your would have groups or pairs! This would also be a fun station to set up when practicing cell organelles! Just print, laminate, and cut to create card sets to last for years!

Teacher Help Page and Answer Key included!

