15 motivational character educations posters to print and display in your classroom. The traits covered are:
Kindness
Citizenship
Caring
Fairness
Balance
Reflection
Responsibility
Respect
Risk Taking
Open-Mindedness
Principle
Communication
Thinking
Knowledge
Inquiry

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

