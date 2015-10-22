How does a child learn, gain information, and understand the world around them? Through their senses. Students will have a sensory input day (such as pudding finger painting) to introduce the concept of cognitive development and how a child develops it in the first year of life. -All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.
-Look for the unit 4 day 6 lesson plan AND the First year of life labs that support this power point.
