The last day of our child development ages and stages section! This information is a big cognitive review of what has already been covered, but on a higher level of thinking. For this reason, we will be playing the fly swatter game! Time to see how much students learned about how a child gains knowledge. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.



-Look for BOTH the unit 5 day 6 power point and unit 5 lab Preschool activities that support the lesson plan.



-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS